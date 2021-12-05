Christmas joy at the Weald and Downland Museum

Taking place on Friday December 3 and 4, the sold-out Christmas experience and market gave guests a chance to delve into the past, exploring all the ways in which our ancestors prepared for Christmas.
Featuring live demonstrations, music, card making workshops, tudor food demonstrations, and fifty hand-selected stalls selling local products in the bespoke Christmas market, it was big hit with guests big and small. Check out all our best photos below.
1.
A Christmas Experience & Market at the Weald and Downland Living Museum. Pic S Robards SR2112042 SUS-210412-202635001
