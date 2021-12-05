A Christmas Experience & Market at the Weald and Downland Living Museum. Pic S Robards SR2112042 SUS-210412-202546001

Christmas joy at the Weald and Downland Museum

Music, food, arts, crafts and more came to the Weald and Downland museum over the weekend as part of the Christmas Experience and Market

By Connor Gormley
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 12:28 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th December 2021, 12:50 pm

Taking place on Friday December 3 and 4, the sold-out Christmas experience and market gave guests a chance to delve into the past, exploring all the ways in which our ancestors prepared for Christmas.

Featuring live demonstrations, music, card making workshops, tudor food demonstrations, and fifty hand-selected stalls selling local products in the bespoke Christmas market, it was big hit with guests big and small. Check out all our best photos below.

1.

A Christmas Experience & Market at the Weald and Downland Living Museum. Pic S Robards SR2112042 SUS-210412-202635001

Photo Sales

2.

A Christmas Experience & Market at the Weald and Downland Living Museum. Pic S Robards SR2112042 SUS-210412-202720001

Photo Sales

3.

A Christmas Experience & Market at the Weald and Downland Living Museum. Pic S Robards SR2112042 SUS-210412-202731001

Photo Sales

4.

A Christmas Experience & Market at the Weald and Downland Living Museum. Pic S Robards SR2112042 SUS-210412-202742001

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4