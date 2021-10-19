Christmas switch on cancellation is 'staff related matter', says Bognor council

The reason for the cancellation of this year's Christmas light switch-on 'is purely a staff related matter', a spokesperson for Bognor Regis Town Council has said.

The statement comes after news that this year's Christmas light switch-on will not take place. Instead, the lights will be switched on at midday on November 27, with no event.

"The cancellation of the event is purely a staff related matter of an extremely personal and sensitive nature. Therefore the Town Council would ask these reason are acknowledged and that a level of respect is given at this difficult time," the spokesperson said. The council has been asked to provide more specific information, but has said it is 'confidential'.

The spokesperson went on to quell suspicions that the cancellation might be taking place due to Covid-19, saying: "The Town Council are in no way are attempting to second guess any future restrictions that may be announced by the Government."