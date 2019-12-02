Christmas tree festival launches at St Paul’s Chichester – in pictures

A community Christmas Tree Festival is currently taking place at St Paul’s Church in Chichester in aid of Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice and the St Paul’s Re-development Project.

The festival kicked off on Saturday with a Christmas Craft Fair at the church in Churchside, Chichester. A total of 46 Christmas trees are on display, each representing a charity, school, voluntary organisation or local business which has sponsored the event. The trees have been decorated to reflect their ethos and purpose. A spokesman said: “A Christmas tree is a sign of hope and fellowship shining brightly in the darkness of winter and it is hoped that the festival will bring the community together at this special time of year.” At the launch on Saturday, entertainment was provided by students from Chichester University and Dance and Beyond dance school. The festival was officially opened by councillor Richard Plowman, the Mayor of Chichester, at noon. On Sunday, an Advent Carol Service was held at 6.30pm. The festival continues until Friday (December 6) and the church will be open daily between 11am and 5.30pm. On Friday, a community carol service will take place at 6pm. A spokesman said: “We hope that this will be an opportunity for people of all ages to come together and sing familiar carols. Mince pies and mulled wine will be served after the service and Rusty the donkey, from Hayling Donkey Sanctuary, will be a star attraction in helping us to remember Jesus’ birth at Bethlehem.”

