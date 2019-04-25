Churchill Retirement Living owners team up to support Saga House

New owners at a Chichester retirement development have made a donation to a Chichester-based dementia support charity.

Churchill Retirement Living recently welcomed its first owners to Harington Lodge, Chichester.

Charity work is already under way to build a strong community spirit.

Thanks to Churchill’s charitable arm, the Churchill Foundation, the owners presented a cheque for £1,000 to Dementia Support for the dementia services they offer at Sage House, Tangmere.

Dementia Support was initially put forward by Harington Lodge owners and sales executive Karen Hills to receive the donation through the Churchill Foundation’s Small Grants Programme.

After receiving the cheque on Tuesday, March 19, Dementia Support community events and fundraising leader Natalie Burchett said: “We’re extremely grateful to the Churchill Foundation and the owners at Harington Lodge for this very generous donation.

“It’s less than a year since we opened Sage House to bring local dementia services together under one roof and provide the latest support, information, advice and activities to those in our community living with dementia.

“Support like this is incredibly valuable to ensure we can keep enabling local people living with dementia to be fully supported throughout the whole of their journey, now and in the future.”

The Churchill Foundation was set up in 2015 to support a wide range of charitable causes all over the country.

Its Small Grants Programme offers donations to smaller charities which align with at least one of its three core areas.

These include the relief of sickness, disease and human suffering, the promotion of health amongst older people and the support and wellbeing of the young.

Anyone is welcome to apply for a small grant through the foundation’s website, www.churchillfoundation.org.uk/small-grant-donations.

According to the West Sussex Dementia Framework Report, produced by West Sussex County Council and the NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, it is estimated that there are currently 14,820 people living in West Sussex with dementia.

A further increase of 26 per cent is anticipated by 2021.

Launched in 2014, Dementia Support was set up to provide a vital service offering support, guidance, and care for those in the surrounding community living with dementia.

For further information on the services and support offered by Saga House, please visit www.dementia-support.org.uk.