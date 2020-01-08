Climate emergency action plan adopted by Chichester District Council

A climate emergency action plan has been adopted by Chichester District Council.

Councillor Penny Plant said it marked a ‘key milestone’ in the council’s bid to tackle climate change.

She said the plan, which includes measures to help reduce carbon emissions in the area, would demonstrate how local action could contribute to achieving the national climate emergency target of zero net carbon by 2050.

Councillors were confident it would have ‘a positive impact on our district, and its residents, workers and visitors’, she added.

The plan, which has been developed by the council’s environment panel, sets out a carbon reduction target of 10 per cent year on year until 2025 within the Chichester District.

It also outlines key actions that can be taken by the council – such as developing local plans for reducing food waste, identifying opportunities for increased tree planting and delivering ‘measurable carbon reduction’ in new developments.

The plan comes after the council declared a climate emergency in a Cabinet meeting last Summer.

READ MORE: Chichester District Council declares climate emergency, promising ‘these are not just words’

The cabinet has also recommended that the council appoints a Climate Emergency Officer to develop the plan for delivery from autumn 2020.

Councillors will consider the proposal at a full council meeting at the end of the month.

Ms Plant said reducing carbon emissions was ‘an urgent but complicated issue’.

She said: “We all have a very important part to play in helping to preserve our beautiful district.

“In our role as a district council, we are keen to take whatever steps we reasonably can to address climate change within the work that we do.

“By adopting a focused action plan, we have reached another key milestone in our bid to tackle climate change.

“Carbon reduction is already a key focus in many areas of the council’s work.

“New policies are currently being proposed to set standards for sustainable construction, energy efficiency and water usage in new developments through the Local Plan Review.

“Policies for sustainable drainage, flooding and wildlife corridors also form part of this work.

“The council’s Air Quality Action Plan also aims to reduce carbon emissions through the development of new walking and cycling infrastructure and the installation of electric vehicle charging points across the district.”

SEE MORE: New study concludes iconic Chichester views would be significantly affected by developments proposed in the Local Plan

Support ongoing as closure looms for Chichester primary school

Chichester Cathedral roof restoration project: Final phase to start this year