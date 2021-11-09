Closed Chichester shop will be 'greatly missed'

Following the news that women's fashion retailer Indigo, in Baffins Lane, has closed its doors after 24 years in the city.

Readers of this newspaper took to social media to share the opinions on the news.

Indigo in Baffins Lane in Chichester

Tessa Taylor said: "Very sad it will be greatly missed."

Sam Burt said he opts to shop in Portsmouth or online as he think the city has 'little to give'.

He said: "I would happily wonder into town and buy stuff, buy unfortunately Chichester has little to give in regards to shopping so I normally either drive to Gunwharf or shop online."

Some readers shared their views on coffee shops in the city.

Mick Dunmore said: "No doubt another coffee shop on its way."

Bill Williamson added: "Coffee shops doing well. Loads to choose from."

Charlie Heath said: "Nothing new here, it’s happening all over the country, people need to get used to the fact that they themselves cause high street shops to close by buying online and visiting retail parks where parking is free with plenty of space to move and you can wheel your purchases to your car in the trolley provided.

"Independents rely on the passing trade which the multiples brought onto the high street, they have gone and they took the customers with them, end of."