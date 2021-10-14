Community Chest Awards - Chichester Downs Syndrome Support Group receives generous donation

The annual ceremony took place on Thursday night: Community Chest Awards Evening 2021: Sussex winners revealed

The awards, which are run by family brewer Hall and Woodhouse, in connection with Sussex Newspapers, are in their 20th year. This year, Sussex-based charities took home just under £25,000.

On its website, Chichester Downs Syndrome Support Group said it is a 'very friendly group', offering support to families in Chichester, Bognor Regis and the surrounding villages 'who have a person with Down Syndrome'.

Chichester Downs Syndrome Support Group took home a cheque of £1,000 at the Community Chest Awards ceremony. Photo: Phil Westlake

The charity will use the money to fund vital speech therapy sessions.

Volunteer fundraiserNatalie Hodges and events co-ordinator Kath Lake said: "It will make a massive difference to all the children who have access to speech therapy.

"All these kids have down syndrome, without being able to talk. They can't be understood and they can't get over their needs.

"They've all got something valid to say so this gives them a voice.