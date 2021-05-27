Community pantry gives free food to those who need it, ‘no questions asked’

The pantry has been running since April last year. It started around the first lockdown to help people struggling with food and money at the very outset of the pandemic. Organiser Jade Francis’ vision was for a judgement-free, supportive space where people could take what they needed, no questions asked.

“We were finding that a lot of people were feeling very embarrassed or ashamed to go and ask for food bank vouchers, so the community pantry was really set up so that people don’t have to feel embarrassed or feel ashamed, they can just come in, no-questions asked, help themselves and just leave. They don’t even have to have a conversation with us, they can just do whatever they need.

“Some of them do have a chat and say they’re experiencing some financial difficulties but a lot of people literally come in, take what they need and leave again,” she said.

Organiser Jade Francis at the community pantry

Alongside the free food, EcoSwap has also added a ‘pay-it-forward’ service to the pantry, which allows customers to pay for someone else’s essential items: from a coffee to laundry detergent which they feel might benefit someone else. When an item is bought forward through the system, a voucher is posted on the shops board, allowing another customer to bring it to the till and redeem it.

Alongside all this, the pantry also works had in hand with Food Equally Distributed (FED). A local organisation which produces home-cooked meals for families in crisis. The organisation now makes a number of meals to be stored in the pantry freezer, accessible by anyone who needs them.

As always, though, the food is never simply food. Ms Francis said that, for many people, the pantry is a lifeline, a vital source of human connection and support: “Some people come in just to get that human connection, to see another person, another friendly face. Sometimes gthey just literally stick their head in the door, say hello, ask how we are, we ask how they are and off they go again. I think it’s about having that someone to just touch base with and see that they’re okay sort of thing.”

Jade Franics outside EcoSwap

