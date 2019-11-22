Concern for 74-year-old missing from Pagham

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 74-year-old man from Pagham.

Eric Tuffe has been missing from Church Farm, Pagham, since 3am this morning (Friday, November 22), police said.

A spokesman said: “He suffers from Alzheimer’s and as such, police are very concerned for his wellbeing.”

Eric is described as white, of average build, 5ft5ins to 5ft6ins, and with very short grey hair.

He is believed to be wearing a black baseball cap, a dark blue jacket, black joggers and smart black shoes, police said.

“Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 0233 of 22/11,” the spokesman said.

SEE MORE: This is how a Bognor-based project for young people with additional needs is transforming lives

New Co-Op to open in Bognor Regis – creating 12 new jobs