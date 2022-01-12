Concern for Chichester man missing since Christmas day
Police are concerned for Timo Puusepp, who has been missing from Chichester since Saturday, December 25
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 8:45 am
.Timo, 34, is described as a white man, 6’1” tall, with dark brown hair and of a slim build. He was last seen wearing black jeans, black boots and a black jacket.
Officers believe he may be in the Southampton area.
Anybody who sees Timo or has information which could lead to his whereabouts can contact police via 101, quoting serial 0764 of 06/01.