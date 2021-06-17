Concerns growing for welfare of missing Bognor woman
Police are searching for a missing 24-year-old from Bognor Regis.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 7:32 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 7:42 am
Claire Morris was reported missing from the Bognor area at around 12.10pm on Wednesday (June 16) and concerns are growing for her welfare, police said.
She is described by police as white, around 5ft 2ins, of medium build and with brown curly hair worn in a ponytail.
When last seen, she was wearing green-blue leggings and a sky-blue t-shirt with a tree pattern on the front.
It is thought she may have travelled to Hampshire, police said.
"Anyone who sees Claire or who has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 644 of 16/06," a spokesman said.