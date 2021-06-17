Concerns growing for welfare of missing Bognor woman

Missing Claire Morris from Bognor

Claire Morris was reported missing from the Bognor area at around 12.10pm on Wednesday (June 16) and concerns are growing for her welfare, police said.

She is described by police as white, around 5ft 2ins, of medium build and with brown curly hair worn in a ponytail.

When last seen, she was wearing green-blue leggings and a sky-blue t-shirt with a tree pattern on the front.

It is thought she may have travelled to Hampshire, police said.