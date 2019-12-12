Concert held for Selsey teacher who 'changed lives'

A concert has been played in memory of a music teacher who ‘changed so many lives’.

Singer, songwriter and teacher Sally Paice died of cancer aged 57 in March this year.

A banjo player, ukulele player and guitarist strumming out a tune. Picture via Viv Carline

More than 100 guitarists and ukulele players went to North Mundham village hall to pay their respects to the mother.

Hannah Dawson said: “She was very well known in the area. She taught young children from the age of five up to adults.

“Through her music she changed so many lives and left a huge legacy — she was so well loved and respected in the area.”

Another member of the group, Pam Fereday said: “Sally was a centre pole of our friendship.

Members of the group at the event. Picture by Viv Carline.

“She taught so many people who had never touched a musical intstrument but wanted to play.”

The group, with Sally at the helm, meant a lot to its members.

So much so that members Hanna Dawson, Carol Paxton and Doug Weller have decided to take the group on themselves with the full backing of Sally’s family.

Sally’s husband and family were guests of honour at the event with all profits being donated to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The hospice provided Sally with what Hannah described as ‘the most wonderful’ palliative care during the last few months of her life.

So far more than £1,400 has been raised.

Sally regularly performed in care homes for the elderly and was described as ‘passionate’ about raising money for her local community.

Her music was displayed on two large screens and those who attended enjoyed a sing-along.

For more information about the group and to find out how you can get involved visit: spaicemusic.co.uk. If you want to make a donation to St Wilfrid’s visit: www.justgiving.com/stwilfrids