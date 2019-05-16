Could this micropub be the next independent business to open in Chichester?

Plans have been put in place for a micropub to replace a vacant vintage clothing shop in Chichester.

The proposal (19/01192/FUL) requests the change of use of 9 Crane Street from a retail unit to a drinking establishment, which would be named The Escapist.

The design and access statement read: "The Escapist will identify as a micropub [and] we will be a freehouse where we will serve craft beers, real ales and small batch spirits from local and independent suppliers.

"A relaxed and social micropub would be a welcome addition to this area which is currently suffering from empty units and lack of footfall."

The micropub would move into the site previously used by the One Legged Jockey, which closed in December 2017.

The applicant said the aim is to 'change the underutilised retail space into a small welcoming independent micropub'.

The planning statement added: "Here our customers can discover local or independent breweries that create ales and beers with true craftsmanship along with a selection of wines and spirits produced with the same ethos.

"Our bar will be staffed primarily by its owners to provide a personal service and we will create an atmosphere where you can relax and unwind or socialise in your free time.

"We will aim to add to the growing ethos within the Chichester area to ‘buy local' and will engage with our fellow small business owners wherever possible."

According to the plan, the micropub would be laid out with seating and tables to the front of the unit, with the main bar in the mid-section along the internal supporting wall.

The proposed operational hours would be Monday to Sunday (including Bank holidays), from 12pm until 10.30pm, 'designed as such to mediate and minimise the impact of noise and disruption to the local neighbours'.

In its design and access statement conclusion, the applicant continued: "There are already some great examples of this type of unit and we would like to expand on this with The Escapist becoming the next independent business to open its doors to the people of Chichester and its many visitors."

