'Covid related absences' causing delays in these Chichester postcodes
Residents living in PO18 and PO22 postal areas could be facing some delays to their mail due to staff shortages.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 2:52 pm
Updated
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 3:38 pm
The Royal Mail has said that in a 'limited number' of areas, there has been a disruption to services due to Covid.
The number of people in Chichester who were ‘pinged’ by the Covid app has seen a 70 per cent increase in the last week.
"In a limited number of areas, we are experiencing some disruption to service due to COVID related absences. In impacted areas, we are focused on providing as comprehensive a service as possible to our customers.”