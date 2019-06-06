D-Day memories remain in people's thoughts in Emsworth

D-Day for Emsworth and its People is the name of the new exhibition just opened at the town’s museum and will play an important part locally in events to remember the sacrifices made 75 years ago this month.

Dr Trevor Davies, new chairman of the Emsworth Museum & Historical Trust, opening the exhibition, said D-Day and the following months were world-changing events - but this exhibition focuses mainly on the effect it had on Emsworth and the surrounding area.

Records show that for many weeks troops, their vehicles and equipment were gradually moved into the area and were camped in roads and woodland around the town, resulting in lots of road closures and restrictions on where residents could go.

Emsworth became the centre of a huge military camp and although everyone who was involved was sworn to secrecy it was obvious that something important was about to happen.

This exhibition in Emsworth Museum, North Street, features pictures, maps and memories and can be seen every weekend until June 30.

It is open on Saturdays from 10.30am to 4.30pm and on Sundays 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Entry is free.

The museum is on the first floor (above the fire station) and a stairlift is available.

* Next Wednesday (June 12) Emsworth Maritime & Historical Trust member Christine Bury will repeat her local history walk starting from and finishing at the museum.

This informal stroll, starting at 6pm prompt, will last between 90 minutes and two hours and costs £3 per person, payable on the evening.

Comments, questions and reminiscences are welcome so everyone can learn more about the history of the town.

The next day, Thursday 13, sees the return of the popular Emsworth annual treasure hunt.

Starting at 7pm the cost is £3 for adults, with concessions for organised groups of young people. Refreshments will be available in the museum for everyone who finishes, with prizes awarded to the adult and junior winners.

This is an event for walkers – no transport is required. Go along and test your powers of observation.

For more, go to www.emsworthmuseum.org.uk or telephone 01243 378091.