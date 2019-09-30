Dame Kelly Holmes takes on Chichester parkrun

Former Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes took her father to his first ever parkrun in Chichester on Saturday (September 28).

The gold medallist said on social media that she had taken her family Chichester's parkrun in Oaklands Park.

Her father came 220th out of 223 just two days before his 70th birthday.

Dame Kelly graciously agreed to start the run before joining in to run, walk and chat with the people taking part.

As keen parkrunner herself and parkrun ambassador, Kelly stayed to cheer on people at the finish, and was very happy to pose for selfies, take questions and offer motivational tips.

Dame Kelly Holmes tweeted: "Yesterday I took my family to Chichester @parkrunUK

Parkrunners with Dame Kelly this weekend.

"It’s my dads 70th tomorrow and he did his first Parkrun 220 out of 223 BUT at least he did it! Oh and I think it may have knackered him out."

The tweet also features a video of her father completing the five kilometre run and then a photo of him getting some well deserved shut-eye on the sofa.

Chichester parkrun is a free, weekly 5k timed event, at Oakland’s Park in Chichester. It is a friendly social event and welcomes people of all abilities and ages. If you would like to take part then register at www.parkrun.org.uk/register.