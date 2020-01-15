‘Dangerous and selfish’ pavement parking causing concern in Midhurst

Pavement parking is still an issue in Midhurst, according to the town council’s vice-chairman.

Steve Morley, who is trying to ‘prevent the destruction of our pavements’, said the problem is being actively addressed.

Cllr Steve Morley is concerned pavement parking in Midhurst. Here in West Street. Pic Steve Robards SR20011502 SUS-200115-130858001

He said: “One of the more common complaints that Midhurst councillors receive is about the poor condition of our pavements. This is almost exclusively caused by vehicles parking on them and is especially true in North Street, West Street and Petersfield Road.

“I have repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that Midhurst is blessed with two large and one small car park and that it is easy to walk from any one of them to the centre of town. It takes no more than four to five minutes.”

Mr Morley said the priority should be making the town a safer place for ‘those who suffer as a result of the ongoing inconsiderate practice’ of pavement parking.

He added: “These vehicles don’t just destroy pavements but also create dangerous situations.

“Many are forced to walk in the road and this is especially true for parents pushing buggies or walking with their children, users of mobility scooters, those with visual impairment and those who rely on walking aids.”

According to Steve, the problem is ‘most apparent’ in North Street where drivers ‘selfishly leave their entire vehicle off the road’.

“This lazy and selfish parking destroys our pavements, is dangerous for pedestrians and a blight on our town,” he said.

“As a result of the recent town council/Midhurst Vision highway review, we are discussing pavement parking with both our district and county councillors on how best to address the problem.

“Along with other highway issues it will also be a part of the current Air Quality Management Consultation regarding traffic flow through Rumbolds Hill.”

