Day visitors to Bognor Butlin’s will help charity

Butlin’s Bognor Regis will be holding a charity event this Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5.

Day visitors will be able to access the holiday park over the weekend for a minimum donation of £4 per day.

All of the money raised with go to Child Bereavement UK, which supports families and educates professionals when a child dies or is dying, or when a child is facing bereavement.

The resort will be open from 9.30am until 5pm. A day visit pass usually starts at £17 for adults and £10 for children.

Those visiting will be able to use the new swimming pool and will have access to unlimited rides at the traditional fairground and the tots Little Stars fairground. There will also be live shows during the day and the indoor soft play area and outdoor play areas will be open.