Gwendolyn van Paasschen is the current owner and chair of John Brookes-Denmans Foundation.

She said: “It isn’t about doing things differently but looking at what previous owners have done and doing things that will work now with our current climate.”

In the 1900s the garden was owned by Lord Denmans.

The garden in winter.

In the 1950s it was taken over by Mrs Robinson who Gwendolyn described as a ‘woman of the Earth’. She renovated the garden with vegetable patches, gravel beds and dry riverbeds.

John Brookes MBE first saw Denmans in 1973 as part of the National Garden Scheme.

“John came here to see what she was doing and then wanted to set up his own garden design school, so he lived in the Clocktower and Mrs Robinson lived in the cottage. They then worked together on parts of the garden.”

Picture: Jonathan Ward

Gwendolyn, who moved to Fontwell from America, met John in the 1990s.

She said: “I decided to have a change of career, and was studying design when someone mentioned that John Brookes was doing a lecture in New York so I went, I actually did it twice in 1992 and 95. And it was so amazing.

“I was employed to do a garden and mentioned about hiring John and then he appeared on snowy, windy, stormy night in 1998. And we worked on the garden and did it a few times over the years.

“Then I came for a visit and John needed help with some business problems and writing his memoir, I came back again and again, and then started the work on restoring Denmans.”

And she never left.

Alongside restoring the garden Gwendolyn and the team are keen to build up a picture of the history of the gardens creating an archive of letters and pictures.

She said: “We have lots of pictures but we are missing some from the 1960s and 1970s. If people have any they can share that would be a great.

“We also have a lot from the same angle so people looking up the riverbed and then we got some that were people looking down.

“We just want to collect stories and pictures to really build up the archive and history of the place for our future custodians.”

John and Mrs Robinson were very different in their approach to the garden. She was a horticulturalist and John was all about the design.

Gwendolyn said: “He was about design first and then thought about the plants, whereas for her it was about the plant palate.

“That is why the garden has amazing structure and plants.

“As we are clearing bits now, things are showing through. John hated snowdrops, he would shiver whenever I mentioned them, but Mrs Robinson must have planted some bulbs, so as we have cleared some areas we have noticed new things coming through. The year after John died in 2018 we noticed snowdrops coming through.

“Whenever we clear somewhere we leave it a year now to see what comes through.”

Gwendolyn is also happy to have visitors back in the garden as it had to close during lockdown. She said: “John always wanted to inspire and people still come here to be inspired.”