Desperate plea over Sky - Chichester animal centre’s longest stay resident

A desperate plea has gone out to find a new home for loving little Sky who has watched 50 of her kennel mates find their forever homes - yet she still waiting.

Sky has been at the RSPCA Mount Noddy Animal Centre in Chichester for eight months and she is their longest stay resident.

While other dogs have come in after her and found a loving new family, poor Sky still sits waiting patiently.

Susan Botherway, Animal Centre Manager, said: “Sky is one of the most loving dogs you will ever meet, she is just so friendly and she adores having a fuss and giving kisses.

“The staff here are so confused as to why she has been here for so long. She is a loving, affectionate and active dog who has so much love to give. It just breaks our hearts every time another day passes without someone coming to see her.

“She literally would be the most loyal little friend you could ever have, and she would bring such a wealth of happiness and joy to the family who adopted her. She is a little dog with the biggest heart.”

Sky is two years old and a Staffordshire bull terrier. She is insecure around other dogs and can be reactive so would need to be the only dog in the home.

Sky will need an active rural or semi-rural home away from towns and cities, that can provide her with the training and exercise she needs.

She knows basic commands such as sit, drop and wait but she would benefit from training classes to help further her skills. Staff are currently working on her lead work which will need to be carried on when she leaves the RSPCA.

Due to her sad start to life, she can be quite nervous of new people to start with, but once she knows you she is a confident girl who loves fuss and attention.

She loves ball games, running around in our enclosed field and rolling around in the grass.

She also loves clicker training and she would be a great fit for people who also love training or are interested in taking it up.

Susan added: “We also take Sky through our agility area where she enjoys weaving, jumping and going through our tunnels. As well as being a very active and intelligent dog, she also likes calm time and settles well.

“Sky would need an experienced owner who can help her in this area. We are working on her confidence with other dogs and this training would need to be continued in her new home.”

If you think you can offer Sky a new home please call the centre on 0739 5792891 or 01243 773359.

Further details available here: https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/sussex-chichester-and-district-branch//findapet/details/SKY/BSA2082761/teaser