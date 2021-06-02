Dial 999 if you see this man in Selsey

Sussex Police said officers are 'urgently searching' for Michael Egan, 32, who is missing from his home address.

"Michael has been reported missing from Selsey and there are increasing concerns for his welfare," a police spokesperson said.

"He is 5ft 7in tall, of broad build, with blonde hair and tattoos on his hand and legs.

"He is thought to be travelling on foot."

Anyone who sees him, or has information as to his whereabouts, is asked to call 999 quoting serial 517 of 02/06.

The appeal comes following reports of National Police Air Service (NPAS) activity in the area.