Dial 999 if you see this missing Chichester teenager

Ahn Niht Vo was last seen near to the Chichester College campus in Westgate on Thursday evening. Photo: Sussex Police

According to Sussex Police, Ahn Niht Vo was last seen near to the Chichester College campus in Westgate on Thursday evening (July 8).

A police spokesperson said: "He is believed to be wearing a red T-shirt with a black leather jacket, light blue jeans and white trainers.