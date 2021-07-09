Dial 999 if you see this missing Chichester teenager
A 16-year-old boy has gone missing from Chichester.
According to Sussex Police, Ahn Niht Vo was last seen near to the Chichester College campus in Westgate on Thursday evening (July 8).
A police spokesperson said: "He is believed to be wearing a red T-shirt with a black leather jacket, light blue jeans and white trainers.
"Anyone who has seen Ahn or has any information about him is asked to ring 999 quoting serial 1685 of 08/07."