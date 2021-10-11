Dog-walker spies possible 'Saxon short sword glistening in the water'

The view from Shore Road, Bosham

As if taken from the pages of a Tolkien novel, Bosham resident Mark Chapman was strolling along Shore Road with his dog when he spied the curious item 'glistening in the water'.

After wading in to retrieve the mysterious metal, Mark said he thought it looked like it could be an 19th century cutlass or even a Saxon short sword.

Mark said: "I was walking the dog and I saw it in the water in Shore Road in Bosham.

The mystery item

"It's got a handle and what looks like a blade and it's about 22" so it could be a short sword.

"It could be a 19th century cutlass of just a piece of iron which fell off a boat.

"I might see if the museum archaeologist will know anything. It would be very hard to identify a piece of metal that has been in the sea for so long.

"When I first saw it glistening in the water I thought 'oh, it so looks like a sword' — it really did."