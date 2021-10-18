Dogs to take the lead around Goodwood's Motor Circuit for charity

Starting at noon on November 7, dog owners and their families can take their pets on a walk around the historic 2.4-mile track, in aid of Goodwood Estate's chosen charity Canine Partners UK.

There will be entertainment and the opportunity to learn more about the life-transforming work Canine Partners does.

Tracey Greaves, Goodwood’s chief commercial officer, said: “Our historic motor circuit has hosted racing superstars including Sir Stirling Moss and Sir Jackie Stewart, and now all dogs are welcome from Labradors, cocker spaniels to dachshunds for a dog walk with a difference.

“We are all aware that many charities have missed out on much needed funds during the pandemic and we need your help to continue the vital work of Canine Partners, which trains assistance dogs for people with physical disabilities.”

Donations will be collected on the day, with a suggested amount of £10 per dog.

Free parking will be provided inside the Motor Circuit, which usually hosts the Goodwood Revival and Sunday morning breakfast clubs.