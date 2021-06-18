Dragon Week allows children’s imaginations to run wild at Birdham school
Pupils at Birdham CE Primary School were transported to a world of imagination and wonder during Dragon Week to experience something truly magical.
Head teacher Mark McCadden said: “All that week clues were found around the school; massive footprints, dragon droppings, and then the police cordoned off the site where it looked like a magical diamond, emerald and ruby encrusted hoard was buried.
“Even Gandalf was summoned to help find the dragon, but no joy.
“So, on Thursday, imagine the children’s surprise when Luna suddenly appeared out of nowhere!”
One year-six pupil said: “I really enjoyed our dragon week! We had loads of activities in the week but my favourite bit was creating our own Dragonology Book!
“The highlight for me was the story of Luna and when she was a baby all the way to when she was fighting the villains!”
