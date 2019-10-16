East Ashling based RDA marks 50th year

An organisation which provides therapeutic activities for adults and children with physical and learning disabilities has marked its 50th anniversary.

The Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), at Hawthorn Farm in East Ashling, recently held a commemorative afternoon with permission of yard owner Pat John and riding school proprietor Anna Jupp.

The afternoon saw 12 riders from St Anthony’s School in Chichester take part in a countryside challenge competition.

The challenge simulated riding through the autumn woodlands, working together with their pony and helpers to negotiate a winding trail and various obstacles,which were placed at intervals on the path.

The group invited special guests along for the afternoon who were impressed with the concentration of the children.

The club thanked its main sponsors – Rogate & District Riding Club, which has supported the group as its nominated charity for several years.

Steph and Colin Richardson, the club’s representatives, presented Barbara Bullard-Smith, the group’s chairman, with a donation of £1,000.

A further £400 was donated by Boxgrove Competition Stables.

RDA helps nearly 500 groups across the UK.