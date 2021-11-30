East Wittering Christmas Events. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. DM21111266a.jpg.

East Wittering Christmas Lights switch-on event in pictures

Festive fun took place in East Wittering on Saturday (November 27) at its fantastic Christmas lights switch-on event.

By Kelly Brown
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 1:24 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 2:24 pm

A magnificent Dutch Street Organ ‘Tulip’ played Christmas tunes at the event where families were also able to enjoy a selection of fairground rides from Ridley’s Family Funfair as well as a Santa’s Grotto and an elf hunt.

Lights were switched on by Father Christmas.

1.

Maya McCarthy, 2 enjoying a fairground ride. DM21111273a.jpg. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

2.

The Dutch Street Organ 'Tulip'. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-201256008

3.

East Wittering Christmas Events. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. DM21111245a

4.

East Wittering Christmas Events. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. DM21111258a

