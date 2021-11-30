East Wittering Christmas Lights switch-on event in pictures

A magnificent Dutch Street Organ ‘Tulip’ played Christmas tunes at the event where families were also able to enjoy a selection of fairground rides from Ridley’s Family Funfair as well as a Santa’s Grotto and an elf hunt.
Lights were switched on by Father Christmas.
Undefined: readMore
1.
Maya McCarthy, 2 enjoying a fairground ride. DM21111273a.jpg. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.
2.
The Dutch Street Organ 'Tulip'. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-201256008
3.
East Wittering Christmas Events. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. DM21111245a
4.
East Wittering Christmas Events. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. DM21111258a