East Wittering New Year’s Day Dip 2020 - In pictures

More than 2,000 spectators braved the cold for this year’s New Year’s Day Big Dip on East Wittering beach.

A record 227 people took part in the event, organised by the 1st Birdham and Witterings Scout Groups. Ray Nye, group scout leader, said: “Once again, at a well attended village event, approximately 2,500 spectators watched 227 brave entrants on New Year’s Day. This was the largest entry since we started this event. This event, which the scout group has organised for many years now, follows their Santa Sleigh fund raising event around Birdham, Bracklesham Bay and the Witterings before Christmas. This year will be used for their much required own group funds, including funding towards their re-building fund for a new long awaited HQ, along with supporting the annual running costs of the group. which also includes some support funding for a scout young leader and a leader to attend the Jamboree in Poland later this year. Our thanks must go to the Shore Pub for use of their premises, Calamity’s for the Catering, Hawkins and Smith for extra signage for the event, and not forgetting Wittering Fire Service Support in the water, St Johns for keeping us all safe and of course the general public which made the event the success it was. If you feel you could support the group in any way, please contact us on www.1stbirdham-witteringsscouts.org.”

