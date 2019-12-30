East Wittering restaurant holds free Christmas lunch for single pensioners

A mediterranean tapas restaurant in East Wittering has held a free Christmas lunch for single pensioners for the third year in a row.

Owner and chef Rosario Cinquemani said more than 60 people attended the event at Rosario’s in Oakfield Road.

Customers enjoying the free lunch

He said it was a ‘lovely day’ and that those who attended were full of compliments.

It is the third consecutive year that he has organised the event, which he said was getting bigger every year.

He said: “I just thought it would be a nice thing to do.

“There’s a few of our customers who have lost their partners and it’s not nice thinking people are lonely over Christmas.”

