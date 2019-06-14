East Wittering retirement living development supports Macular Society

Owners of an East Wittering retirement living development have recently held a special charity fundraiser.

Residents and owners of Tamarisk Lodge retirement living development decided to team up and host a ‘Tea for MD’ coffee morning to raise funds and spread awareness for leading sight loss charity, The Macular Society.

The busy morning saw many neighbours living at the Lodge, in Stocks Lane, enjoy the various baked treats and fresh hot drinks to reach the total of £70 raised for the charity.

The event marks the beginning of a partnership between the Society and the Churchill Foundation, the charitable arm of Churchill Retirement Living, with similar events being held at Lodges all across the country this spring.

Lodge manager, Amy-Claire Thomas, said: “We were delighted to hold our Tea for MD event at Tamarisk Lodge to raise funds the Macular Society, which is one of the Churchill Foundation’s main charity partners for 2019.

“We’re proud to have raised £70 of much-needed funds to help the Macular Society find a cure for this disease.

“We hope it’s also helped build awareness of the charity, and the fantastic support available which really can make such a difference to people’s everyday lives.”

Macular disease is the biggest cause of blindness in the UK with almost 1.5 million people currently affected and many more are at risk.

Macular Society regional manager, Stella Black, said: “Events like Tea for MD make a real difference, not only for boosting funding for research into macular disease, but also for raising awareness of the condition.

“They also help to highlight the support that’s available for people living day-to-day with sight loss.

“We’re very grateful to Churchill Retirement Living and the Owners at Tamarisk Lodge for all their support.”

For more information about Tea for MD contact the Macular Society on 01264 350 551.