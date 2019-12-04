East Wittering’s St Anne’s Church set to hold annual Christmas Festival weekend

The 13th annual Christmas Festival Weekend at East Wittering’s St Anne’s Church will be taking place this weekend.

The festive fun will include a variety of different events with something for everyone.

The Christmas Tree Festival will be open from 10am to 4.30pm on Friday and Saturday, and 11.30am to 3pm on Sunday.

This will feature Christmas Trees which have been decorated creatively to reflect local families, businesses, organizations and charities that will adorn the church. Last year saw 52 beautifully decorated trees. A weekend children’s trail, hamper raffle and ‘lucky dip’ bran tub, will also be available at the festival.

On Friday, December 6 there will be a ‘Is it a cocktail or a mocktail?’ tasting quiz, taking place at 7pm. Set your taste buds tingling sampling the concoctions and try and guess who is telling the truth about their recipes and their names. A ‘ basket of bottles’ raffle will take place. Tickets cost £10 including drinks and canapés and can be purchased from St Anne’s or Greetings House 01243 673933.

The East Wittering Village Hall will host a Christmas fair Saturday, December 7 from 10am. The popular event will provide the perfect opportunity for Christmas shopping with the wide range of goods that are on offer. There will be tombolas with bottles and a hamper amongst the prizes.

Stalls will be selling home-made cakes and local produce such as marmalades, chutneys, jams and crafts, books and nearly new goods.

Refreshments including mulled wine will be available throughout. A Grand Draw from the sale of raffle tickets is set to end the fair.

On Sunday, December 8 a Christingle and Toy Service, will be held at St Anne’s Church at 6pm. The event for the whole family brings the weekend to an end and includes The Salvation Army Band, which will be playing at the service.

Attendees are invited to bring a new unwrapped toy as a gift for children whose family are in need, particularly over the Christmas period. The retiring collection will be donated to the Children’s Society.

Contact Karen Grunert, publicity contact at St Anne’s Church East Wittering, on her email address at karengrunert@btinternet.com if anymore information is required on the Christmas Festival Weekend.

Please note the dates printed in last week’s edition of the Observer detailing the Christmas Festival Weekend were incorrect and the correct dates are detailed in this article.

Apologies for any inconvenience and confusion that this may have caused.