eBay volunteer needed to help sell Chichester charity donations

Benefiting from occasional donations of good-quality items, the charity is hoping to recruit a volunteer who knows their way around the popular online selling platform eBay who is willing to commit a few hours each week to listing, selling and posting donated goods.

Administrator Sue Way said: “People are often very generous with the items that they donate.

“eBay has proved to be a great means of achieving good prices for these things.

The Point, Chichester. Photo: Google Maps

“However, we are a small team and we really need the assistance of an eBay-savvy volunteer to take this element of our fundraising on.”

Anyone wanting further details or wishing to apply for this voluntary post should contact Sue on 01243 775330.