Eco Team springs into action after lockdown to clean up Bognor school

They also cleared the footpath adjacent to the Felpham field following a call from a member of the public, who were complimentary of the team’s quick response and hard work.

Year-eight student Kaleo Albert said: “I joined the Eco Team in year seven and I am passionate about keeping our school clean and tidy and recycling what we can.

“We now have proper litter grabbers and rubbish collection bags, which make the litter picks a lot easier and quicker.

The Felpham Community College Eco Team has worked tirelessly since returning after lockdown in March, giving up their free time and organising litter picks, as well as clearing the footpath adjacent to the Felpham field

“I feel it is important to be an ambassador for FCC for us to be an eco school as much as possible and I am looking forward to more events.

“We now recycle crisp packets for the community, not just FCC, which is great, as well as being a pen recycling centre.

“I hope we can build on this even further this summer and when I am in year nine.”

The Eco Team is made up of student volunteers across year groups, co-ordinated by Rachel Greenland, year-nine leader, who meet each Thursday after school.

As well as litter collecting, they run a crisp packet recycle scheme both in-school and as a community recycle point.

They also co-ordinate paper and plastic recycling across classrooms and offices, giving up their free time to empty them each week.

Miss Greenland said: “We started the Eco Team a few years ago now. We are growing in numbers of students attending and with what we co-ordinate.

“It is great to see the enthusiasm of the students and what they are achieving.

“As a school, are hoping to hold a number of summer events – Youth Action Sponsor Week, year six welcome days and Sports Day – and the team is planning for these to all be eco events.

“Well done to all the students involved for their hard work and dedication.”

