Emergency accommodation for rough sleepers in Chichester district as storm hits

Emergency accommodation has been arranged for rough sleepers across the district as storm Brendan hits the area.

The Severe Weather Escalation Protocol or SWEP came into force yesterday and will run until tomorrow morning (Wednesday January 15).

A statement from Chichester District Council read: "Due to the weather warning issued for strong wind and rain, our Severe Weather Escalation Protocol (SWEP) has been activated this evening (Monday 13 January) until the morning of Wednesday 15 January. This means that emergency night accommodation is available for rough sleepers.

"Rough sleepers need to liaise with Stonepillow via The Hub in St Cyriacs until 2pm today, or visit our office at East Pallant House between 8.45am and 5.10pm. They can also call our out of hours number 01243 785339.

"Please pass this message on to anyone who may need it. You can also report any sightings of rough sleeping to socsi.in/streetlink_bGY1V."

