Emergency services are at the scene of an industrial incident in Chichester this afternoon (Friday).

Sussex Police said officers are currently 'assisting emergency service colleagues' in Portfield Way.

A spokesman added: "A man is reported to have sustained injuries while unloading a lorry at the site in Portfield Way.

"The incident is ongoing."

According to an eye-witness, an air ambulance has landed nearby.

