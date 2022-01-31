George Turner, along with Daughter Harriet, 7, were joined by the Lady Mayoress and John Pritchard of the John Pritchard Trust. Photos by Alex Shute PPP-220129-121008006

The play area in Emsworth Park has been completely revitalised thanks to the work of Vertiy’s Gift, a charity set up by the family of the beloved mum, who died in 2018 from a subarachnoid haemorrhage.

The family’s story inspired community fundraising and Havant Borough Council contributions to ensure the project reached its £85,000 goal.

With a design reflecting a public consultation held in October 2020, the redeveloped play area has now been reopened – with Verity’s daughter Harriet, aged 7, cutting the ribbon.

Harriet’s dad and Verity’s husband George said their loss had been a ‘complete wrench’ for the family – but the community had been inspirational in its support.

The 50-year-old said: “We weren’t sure where to go or what to do. After an angry run on Kingley Vale, I asked her what to do, and I dreamt up Verity’s Gift.

“We decided this would be the first project.

“For those who knew what the park looked like, it’s 100 per cent better than where we were.

“To see it finished is just amazing and we are both very proud and very humble.”

Verity’s father, Graham Powell, 73, said it was ‘amazing’ to see a legacy that would have meant so much to his daughter.

He said: “We have been here 45 years – I brought her here when we lived up the road.

“The boys and girls I grew up with are here with their families and children.

“Its fantastic to see.”

Using the improved play area was Rachel Spilman and her family, with the mum-of-two having previously shaved her head to raise £900 for the project in October 2020.

The 38-year-old, who attended with her daughters Samantha, seven, and Jessica, five, said: “It was definitely much needed.

“The kids love coming here – but the facilities were just not up to par.

“It now looks fantastic. They have done a great job.”

As well as renovating the play area, Verity’s Gift provides counselling for children in crisis in the local area and food drops to families in need.

Now George hopes to turn the community’s attention to the nearby basketball court, estimating a project to expand the facility will need more £50,000 in fundraising.

He said: “We want to put three hops in. We want to make it bigger and better for the children.

“Our charity is at the heart of the community.

“We want to do more and more and more – and leave a lasting legacy for Verity.’

Contributions from the community included donations from: J Pritchard Trust, Treagust’s Butchers, The Emsworth Residents Association, Emsworth Co-op, Cafe Moka, Rowlands Castle Golf Club, Jonathon Ditton Salons and Vin Wines.

George said: “Emsworth is a brilliant community.