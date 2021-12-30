George Turner with his daughter Harriet, 6, at Emsworth Park play Picture: Habibur Rahman PPP-210701-120945003

Havant Borough Council and charity Verity’s Gift have funded the new play park which offers inclusive play for children of all abilities.

The £85,000 project was funded through the Community Infrastructure Levy, Section 106 developers’ contributions, community donations and funds raised by Verity’s Gift.

The charity was set up in memory of the founder George Turner’s wife Verity, who died in 2018 from a subarachnoid haemorrhage.

How the park looks now Picture: Havant Borough Council PPP-211229-172329001

Mr Turner, who is better known as Topsy, said: “This has been a long time in the making and to finally see it finished is quite overwhelming.

“I was in there as Father Christmas a couple of days ago before Christmas and the children are loving it, they’re just going nuts.

“My little girl who’s seven now, she was three when we lost mum, she absolutely loved it.

“Verity used to take Harriet there all the time and to say it was run down is an understatement.

“When Verity died, I set up my charity which is Verity’s Gift because Verity was one of life’s givers, there were 600 people at her funeral - she was well-loved because she gave so much.

“The first project for my charity was to raise money for the play area.

“I just thought we had to do something to that park because it was one of the only places Harriet would smile after we lost mum.

“This is truly an amazing legacy in honour of Verity and on behalf of the trustees of Verity’s Gift, we are so happy to see this project complete.

“We would like to thank everybody that somehow contributed towards the play park.”

Councillor Gwen Robinson, Havant Borough Council’s cabinet lead for affordable housing, communities and CIL, said: “It was wonderful to see the new play park open and ready for children in time for Christmas.

“The park looks fantastic and it will be a great way for young families to enjoy some fresh air and exercise.

“Thank you also to Verity’s Gift which did so much to get this worthwhile project off the ground.’

The design was influenced by the public during a consultation in October 2020, and an official opening event is planned for January 29th.