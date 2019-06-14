Emsworth’s Sue Ryder charity shop celebrates 25 years

The manager of an Emsworth based charity shop is thankful to the community as the shop reaches it’s 25th anniversary.

Manager of Sue Ryder, on the High Street in Emsworth, has thanked volunteers, donors and customers for their support as the shop marked the special anniversary on Wednesday, June 5.

Shop manager, Mandy Waterhouse, said: “Our shop on the high street offers Emsworth shoppers high quality, second hand clothing, books and homeware at low prices, while helping to fund Sue Ryder’s palliative, neurological and bereavement care.

“The annual turnover of our Emsworth shop is enough to cover more than three Sue Ryder nurse salaries each year.

“This is a great achievement that has been made possible thanks to our dedicated team of 28 volunteers and I would also like to extend my thanks to the local Emsworth community, for all their donations, and to all our regulars who stop by to browse our selection of goods.”

Despite having such a great team behind her, Mandy stressed that extra help is always much appreciated and to find out further information on how to become a volunteer at the Emsworth Sue Ryder charity shop contact Mandy on 01243 378469 or email msworth2005@sueryder.org.