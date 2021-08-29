Emsworth Show is back - and set to provide day of fun for families

Pat Carter with her prize-winning box of vegetables at the 2018 Emsworth Show

The show is back for 2021, and planning has gone well. Information from the Events Industry Forum is that, with proper precautions in place for the safety of exhibitors, judges, visitors, volunteers, and stallholders including face masks, social distancing, cleanliness in all areas and a robust track and trace system, organiser can hold the show and provide a safe space for everyone from far and wide to enjoy a wonderful summer event with their friends and family.

The fun takes place in the New Life Church Grounds, Thorney Road, PO10 8BN, with the showground open from 10.30am to 5pm.

As ever, the traditional Horticultural Marquee will be there, with its fantastic display of fruit, vegetables, flowers, as well as the crafts, domestic and photography exhibits. There is a huge range of classes for all age groups and abilities, covering Horticulture, Baking, Arts & Crafts and Photography.

New for 2021 is a ‘Scarecrow’ competition in which Emsworth children were challenged to make a gardening-themed scarecrow, using recycled materials, and display it outside their home.

In the arenas, there will be the well-supported Dog Show, with its super classes such as ‘the Dog with the waggiest tail’, while many familiar entertainers will return, including the popular ‘Quack Pack’ from Wales and their sheepdogs moving them round the arena. Around the stalls will be plenty to enjoy, with a fun puppet show for children, the poultry show and the Emsworth Community Marquee for local organisations to showcase their products and services. Visit our Reptile tent for an interactive and hands-on experience and learn how to handle a tarantula. Many of the regular stallholders have had a difficult 12 months, so they hope you will come and support them.

In the food and drink field, there will be plenty of refreshments for visitors to sample throughout the Show ranging from cream teas to Indian delicacies.