Epiphany marks the day that the Three Kings arrived at Jesus’s birthplace bearing gifts for the new infant. Epiphany means reveal, the day that Jesus was revealed to the world.

Twelfth Night is 12 days after the birth of Jesus on December 25, this is how long it is said to have taken the Three Kings to travel to find baby Jesus.

General manager Paul Middleton-Russell, said: “Epiphany is a very special day in the Christian calendar and a brilliant way to brighten up the first week of January when everyone is feeling a little flat.

The Epiphany service at Westergate House care home in Fontwell was led by Chichester Anna Chaplain LouLou Morris

“Our head chef, Chris, made some delicious pastries for us to share and we exchanged some small gifts to mark the ones the Magi brought for Jesus.

“It was a lovely way to lift our spirits and have a little celebration.