‘Eternally grateful’ 78-year-old thanks hero paramedic who saved her life

The incident took place after Dave Craddock (pictured) was called to Mrs Glennis Hastings’ home in Middleton-on-Sea because she was feeling unwell.

She called the doctors complaining of chest pains and indigestion

It was only when Mr Craddock, who arrived at her home soon after, set up an ECG machine to check her heart, that she complained of a sudden light-headedness and the heart attack set in.

'Lifesaver Dave Craddock'

“That was it,” she said. “I don’t remember any of what happened until I came round.”

As Mrs Hastings lost consciousness and her heart stopped, Mr Craddock had to act fast, punching the 78-year-old in the chest, restarting her heart, despite lacking a defibrillator.

“I’m just so thankful that he came. I think I would have gone otherwise,” she said.

After the heart attack, Mrs Hastings was rushed off to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, where she was fitted with a stent to open the blocked passageway in her heart. She said: “I’ve seen Dave since and told him how grateful I am, that I’ll be eternally grateful.”