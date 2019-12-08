EuroMillions jackpot win - Selsey builder keeps to his promise to continue working and finish his jobs before Christmas

A Selsey builder who won £105m has been pictured fulfilling his promise to go back to work despite the huge EuroMillions jackpot win.

Self-employed builder Steve Thomson, 42, and his wife Lenka, a 41-year-old shopworker, were revealed as the winners of the £105,100,701.90 jackpot, on what was the 25th birthday of The National Lottery’s first ever draw – becoming the ninth biggest winners ever in the country. Read more here

Winners, Steve and Lenka Thomson.

After the win, Steve said he will continue working as he is ‘not the sort of person to sit around doing nothing’.

Now, The Sun have released a picture of Steve sticking to his pledge, carrying on with jobs for clients and helping his business partner.

Speaking at a press conference last month, Steve said: “I have been building for the last seven years or so. I’ve still got jobs to do before Christmas. I’m not giving up work.

“Life goes on. I still have to go and paint the ceiling because I fell through it when I was insulating someone’s loft. I made a mistake so I had to put it right.”

When asked what they planned to do with the money, Steve and Lenka, who have been married for 13 years and have three children, said they will be ‘sensibly generous’ to the community.

Steve regularly takes part in the lottery and, as always, had bought his ticket from the local Pretty’s Newsagents in Orchard Parade. Read what the owners who sold the winning ticket had to say, here