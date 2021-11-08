Everything you need to know about remembrance services in Bognor Regis and Aldwick

In Bognor Regis, Remembrance Sunday is due to be marked with a service at the war memorial on Sunday, November 14.

The parade will muster beside Place St Maur, next to the Regis Centre in Belmont Street and proceed to the war memorial on Clarence Road for a short service, which will include wreath laying and a two minute silence, at 10.50am.

In Aldwick, the remembrance service is due to be held at 11.45am, in the Millennium Garden on Wednesday, November 11.

Although the ceremony is also due to feature a two minutes silence and a wreath laying service, Aldwick Parish Council have 'reluctantly' cancelled the complementary tea and coffee session which typically takes place at the Willowhale Community Centre following the ceremony, due to the continuing rise in Covid-19 infection rates. "We deeply regret any disappointment this may cause," a spokesperson said, "but we do not want any of our residents to contract the virus as a result of meeting in an indoor location with many others."