Everything you need to know about the new supermarket opening in Bognor Regis tomorrow

The Food Warehouse is the new supermarket set to open in the Bognor Regis retail park tomorrow. With the grand opening time set for 8am, the first 100 customers will receive vouchers to redeem on goods instore

The new supermarket chain, owned by Iceland Foods, has been in operation since 2014 and stocks everything from food to homeware, offering customers an experience of wholesale shopping with no membership requirement.

Designed with wide isles and low-fixtures in mind, The Food Warehouse claims to offer products 'from all the brands you would expect, plus the brands you wouldn't' and boasts a number of 'exclusive partnerships' with big-name brands like Slimming World and Greggs.