Excitement as plans for new multi-use games area in Northchapel approved

Plans to build a new multi-use games area on a piece of unused land in Northchapel have taken a step forward.

Planning permission has been granted for the all-weather sports court, which will be situated on land adjacent to the village hall in Pipers Lane.

A fundraising barn dance was held on Saturday

Laura Green, secretary of the Northchapel Sports Club which put forward the proposal, said it was a ‘massive relief’ to get approval for the project and ‘really exciting’ to be able to move forward with the plans.

Sports facilities in the village are currently very limited.

Drainage problems at the green, where most sports take place, mean activities are weather-dependent and therefore inconsistent.

The disused land in Northchapel

Laura said: “It will be good to have another space to use.”

She said the new sports court will be able to accommodate all sorts of activities, including football, basketball and netball.

She said they also hoped to install some outdoor gym equipment at the edge of the court.

Residents had been ‘overwhelmingly positive’ about the plans, Laura said.

Many people contributed to a crowdfunding drive to raise £4,500 towards the planning stage of the project.

“It’s pulling on the strings of people that you wouldn’t necessarily think it would,” Laura said.

The target has now been reached, thanks to a barn dance on Saturday which raised more than £2,500 towards the sum.

Going forward, the club will be applying for grants in order to raise the £100,000 needed for the multi-use games area.

While she acknowledged that this was ‘quite a lot of money’, Laura said: “There are so many funding options available for these types of things.

“It ticks all the boxes – bringing the community together, providing opportunities for people of all ages.”

She hopes the sports court will be built and ready to use by villagers of all ages within two years.

