Family pays tribute to Bosham cyclist who died in Chichester collision: “We will miss her dearly”

A ‘well-loved’ mother from Bosham who died in a collision in Chichester has been remembered as ‘a friendly, smiley and bubbly person who wore her heart on her sleeve’.

Gina McWilliam, 45, from Bosham, was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A259 Fishbourne Road at the junction with Salthill Road just before 1.55pm on Wednesday, 20 November.

Sadly, the mum-of-one was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have paid tribute to her as ‘a friendly, smiley and bubbly person who wore her heart on her sleeve’.

They said in a statement: “She enjoyed complimenting people and brightening up their day in ways that she couldn’t do for herself.

“She was a hardworking mum who took great pride in her daughter and her job at the Co-operative.

“She was awarded employee of the month and was extremely happy to have been recognised by all of the customers she had helped.

“In her spare time she would enjoy spending time with her family and friends and would collect little ornaments for the house, she loved a bargain.

“At night, she came alive and loved to show off her dancing and sing her heart out.

“She enjoyed going to live music concert, her favourite artist was Elvis Presley, whom she’d loved since her teenager years.

“She will be remembered for taking an interest in people and taking the time to talk to them and was well loved by all of her family and friends.

“We will miss her dearly and are extremely grateful for all the support we’ve received.”

A crowdfunding page which was set up the day after Gina’s death has already raised £4,615 for her family.

A statement on the page reads: “I’m still in utter shock at the absolutely devastating news about our amazing, beautiful soul that is Gina.

“I have never known a person who shines with kindness quite like her. I know this has left everyone in our little village very upset...

“I love our little village, and Gina has been a friendly face to us all for many years.

“She will be hugely missed by everyone who knew her.”

To support the fundraising page, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/harriet-harding

SEE MORE: Your chance to vote for Chichester’s best Christmas window - Here are all the shops taking part

Works start at Chichester block of flats following fire risk assessment

‘Bombshell’ revelation in fight to keep Chichester school open