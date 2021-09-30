Harlie-Skyes Tobitt was only four months old when she died last November.

Vulnerable, and born in the middle of a pandemic, Harlie-Skyes spent most of her young life in a hospital bed. Diagnosed with several genetic disorders, doctors were unable to identify the exact condition which eventually led to her death, leaving her family lost and confused.

"That's the thing that's eating us away," said mum Elaine Gray. "And when you look into it, there are millions of conditions out there."

Elaine Gray, with partner Trevor Tobitt, 40

Though heartbroken, 48-year-old Ms Gray and her partner, 40-year-old Trevor Tobitt, are determined to keep Harlie-Skyes' spirit alive. Shortly after their daughter's death, they started a charity designed to raise money for and awareness of the genetic disorders which claimed Harlie-Skyes' life.

Named after the four-month-old girl who inspired it, the charity has already raised £6,000 through the sale of bespoke wax melts on Facebook. Now, they are hoping to raise more with a sponsored thirty mile walk from Bognor pier to Brighton pier this November.

Setting off on November 20, the family will follow the coast east to Brighton and hope that members of the public join them.

"(Losing Harlie-Skyes) was extremely difficult. We just want her name to live on in memory," Ms Gray said.

All money raised will go towards life-saving research and supporting the families of children with genetic disorders.

Knowing she is making such a big difference, Ms Gray said, is a big part of her healing: "What's keeping me going is the charity, to be honest," she said. "We are helping other families that are in our position, and, at the same time, the charity helps us by keeping us going."

To donate, or take part in the walk, contact the Barnham Spiritualist centre by emailing [email protected]