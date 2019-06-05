Fatal A27 crash victim was from Slindon

A pedestrian who died following a collision with a car on the A27 on Monday has been confirmed by police as a man from Slindon.

Sussex Police said that just after midnight, police and ambulance attended an incident on Arundel Road near its junction with Mill Road, Walberton, in which a silver Renault Megane and a pedestrian were in a collision. Read more here.

The A27 was closed at Fontwell

The male pedestrian – who police have now confirmed was in his 20s and from Slindon – died at the scene.

The road was closed for eight hours while officers investigated and examined the scene.

In a witness appeal, the spokesman added: “Anyone who saw what happened, who may have dash cam footage or who noticed either the car or the pedestrian in the vicinity around

midnight is asked to contact Sussex Police online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or phone 101, quoting Operation Beeton.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed its attendance after the collision. A spokesman said: “At 23.59pm, we sent a car and two ambulances to a collision between a car and pedestrian on the Arundel Road, Fontwell. The patient was treated with serious injuries.”