Festival of Speed will go ahead as a pilot event

The event is sold out across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The capacities agreed with the ERP will mean that all 2021 Festival of Speed ticket, hospitality and grandstand pass holders will be able to attend as planned, including those with tickets rolled over from 2020. A limited number of Thursday tickets are still available to purchase.

As a pilot, all people on site will need to agree to the conditions of entry set out by the Events Research Programme in order to enjoy the event safely. This will include either having had both doses of the vaccine at least 14 days before the event, or proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test, which can be taken at home or at a recognised centre free of charge, within 48 hours of the event.

We will announce further details around conditions of entry, consent required from all fans to opt into the Event Research Programme and NHS Test and Trace requirements shortly.

Goodwood Festival of Speed (Photo: Drew Gibson)

The event will be as exciting and entertaining as ever, as we honour ‘The Maestros - Motorsport’s Great All-Rounders’, celebrating the drivers, teams and manufacturers who have enjoyed success across a variety of motorsport disciplines.

Much-loved elements of the Festival of Speed will include appearances from current F1 teams and drivers, road car debuts, the awe-inspiring Future Lab presented by bp, a new interactive Central Feature celebrating Lotus, Goodwood Action Sports (GAS) and of course, the action-packed Shootout which will come to a climax on the Sunday.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “We are continuing to expand the Events Research Programme’s remit to include more of our iconic cultural and sporting events and the Goodwood Festival of Speed will now return for the first time since the pandemic broke.

“Festival goers will now be able to enjoy the raw horsepower of Goodwood’s legendary automotive, aeronautical and equine offerings up close thanks to our tremendous vaccine rollout and the increasingly popular use of the NHS App to prove your Covid status.”

Goodwood will be in touch with all ticket holders in the coming days with further details about how the Festival of Speed will run as a pilot event. We would like to assure customers that there is no need for them to contact us at this stage, but we encourage them to regularly visit the goodwood.com/fos pages where they will be able to find all the latest information about attending.