The ice rink will be open until January 2 Photo: Neil Cooper

Festive fun on the Bognor Regis Ice Rink: photos

Festive fun continued on the Bognor Regis ice rink last weekend as residents strapped on their skates and took to the ice

By Connor Gormley
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:03 am
Updated Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:28 am

Having opened on November 27, the traditional, 30 by 20 metre ice rink can be found in The Regis Centre car park and it's set to stay open until January 2.

Tickets cost £9.50 for adults, but children, students and OAPs can get their skates on for £8.50. Family tickets, covering two adults and two children, are also available.

See some more of our best photos below.

1. Festive family fun

Skating aids are available first come, first serve, giving everyone a chance to try out the ice. Photo: Neil Cooper

Photo: Neil Cooper

Photo Sales

2. Making memories

Skate sessions last for an hour. Photo: Neil Cooper

Photo: Neil Cooper

Photo Sales

3. Ice rink staff

A warm welcome at the Bognor Regis ice rink.

Photo: Connor Gormley

Photo Sales

4. Winter wonderland

Research suggests the first ice skaters started in Finland more than 4,000 years ago, to save energy during winter journeys. Photo: Neil Cooper

Photo: Neil Cooper

Photo Sales
Bognor Regis
Next Page
Page 1 of 2