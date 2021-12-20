Festive fun on the Bognor Regis Ice Rink: photos

Having opened on November 27, the traditional, 30 by 20 metre ice rink can be found in The Regis Centre car park and it's set to stay open until January 2.
Tickets cost £9.50 for adults, but children, students and OAPs can get their skates on for £8.50. Family tickets, covering two adults and two children, are also available.
1. Festive family fun
Skating aids are available first come, first serve, giving everyone a chance to try out the ice.
2. Making memories
Skate sessions last for an hour.
3. Ice rink staff
A warm welcome at the Bognor Regis ice rink.
Photo: Connor Gormley
4. Winter wonderland
Research suggests the first ice skaters started in Finland more than 4,000 years ago, to save energy during winter journeys. Photo: Neil Cooper
